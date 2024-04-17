Walmart has recently announced a collaboration with The Jessica Simpson brand, launching a new variety of women’s clothing, swimwear, and jewelry just in time for the summer season. The collection, which features a mix of bohemian-chic styles and timeless classics, provides Walmart customers with the perfect additions for their spring and summer wardrobes, according to a statement from Walmart.Starting today, customers can browse The Jessica Simpson collection, which includes exclusive designs that are only available at Walmart. The collection, consisting of a total of 100 items across women’s and plus-sized fashion, swimwear, and jewelry, is priced between $7.96 and $38, with the majority of items under $30. The range reflects Jessica Simpson’s commitment to inclusivity as it offers sizes from XS to 4X in sportswear and XS to XXL in swimwear.The Jessica Simpson collection is accessible both online at Walmart.com and physically in over 800 stores across the country. Customers can look forward to seasonal releases throughout the year, ensuring continuous availability of Jessica Simpson’s distinctive styles.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com