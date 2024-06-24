Walmart is kicking off its “Spicy Summer” campaign to generate excitement and solidify its position as the go-to destination for this season’s most stylish books and fashion. As part of the initiative, the retailer is unveiling an exclusive, limited-edition “Spicy Books” Hot Sauce Set, allowing customers to add a dash of excitement to their summer experiences at home.Books characterized as “spicy,” often within the romantasy genre, have gained substantial popularity on BookTok—a vibrant TikTok community where avid readers share their favorite titles. Enthusiasts within this community have even developed a “spice scale” to measure the intensity of these popular novels.The Spicy Books Hot Sauce will be available for $14.98 on walmart.com/spicysummer, while supplies last.Walmart’s dedicated Spicy Summer landing page will not only feature the Spicy Books Hot Sauce but also provide customers with an opportunity to “Shop Your Spicy Summer.” Visitors can explore the latest summer books, fashion, and accessories inspired by the trending Spicy Books collections.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com