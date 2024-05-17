Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced on Friday the inauguration of an advanced Fulfillment Center in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. This state-of-the-art 1.5 million square-foot facility is designed to accelerate order fulfillment, the company stated.The Greencastle center integrates personnel, cutting-edge technology, and machine learning to enhance shipping and delivery speed.The facility will employ over 1,000 Walmart associates.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com