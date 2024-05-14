Walmart (WMT) plans to eliminate hundreds of corporate positions and require remote employees to return to the office, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.The multinational retail giant has called on staff in its Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto offices to relocate to its primary corporate centers, including headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, and key offices in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Southern California.Walmart will permit part-time remote work, provided employees spend the majority of their time in the office.This shift is part of Walmart’s broader strategy to integrate automation into 65% of its stores by the fiscal year 2026. Additionally, it may be a cost-cutting measure aimed at maintaining business profitability.Last month, Walmart shuttered 51 health clinics and ceased virtual healthcare operations, citing the unsustainability of that business model.In 2023, the Arkansas-based company closed three technology hubs in the U.S. and required employees to relocate in order to retain their jobs.As of January 31, 2024, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million individuals.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com