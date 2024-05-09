Warby Parker Inc., under the stock ticker WRBY, reported a lower net loss of $2.7 million for the first quarter, a significant decrease from the previous year’s loss of $10.8 million. The reduction in losses is primarily attributed to an increase in the company’s revenue. Per share, the reported net loss stands at $0.02, down from $0.09 the previous year.Seven analysts who were surveyed by Thomson Reuters had originally predicted the company would report a quarterly profit per share of $0.07. However, it’s essential to note that these estimates typically do not consider special items. Nonetheless, Warby Parker’s adjusted EBITDA improved, rising to $22.4 million from $17.7 million reported the previous year.The company also recorded a 16.3% growth in net revenue, totaling $200.0 million as opposed to the preceding year’s figures. Generally, analysts had anticipated a revenue figure in the area of $196.34 million. Moreover, the Average Revenue per Customer showed a positive trend as well, increasing by 9.6% compared with the prior year.As for the outlook for the entire 2024, Warby Parker has revised its previous guidance upward. Net revenue, for instance, is now predicted to fall within $753 to $761 million. Consequently, the company is projecting an adjusted EBITDA of $70.0 million, which is considered the midpoint of the revenue bracket. Previously, Warby Parker had issued projections for a net revenue within $748 to $758 million and adjusted EBITDA of $67 million at the revenue range’s midpoint.Moreover, Warby Parker’s shares exhibited positive performance, showing a 19% increase to $14.87 in Thursday’s pre-market trading.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com