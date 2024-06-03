According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Waste Management (WM) is close to finalizing a deal to acquire Stericycle (SRCL). The potential acquisition could be valued at approximately $7 billion, including debt.Stericycle, Inc. is a U.S.-based business-to-business services company, specializing in compliance-based solutions. The company supports clients in North America and Europe with regulated waste and compliance services, as well as secure information destruction. For the most recent first quarter, Stericycle reported revenues of $664.9 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com