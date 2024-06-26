Waymo LLC, the autonomous driving division of Alphabet Inc., has expanded its driverless taxi service, Waymo One, to the general public in San Francisco.Previously, individuals interested in using Waymo One were required to join a waitlist, which often took weeks or even months for access. Since the launch of the waitlist, nearly 300,000 San Francisco residents have registered for the experience.Operating in San Francisco for several years, Waymo One provides safe, sustainable, and reliable transportation services around the clock, catering to both locals and visitors. The service facilitates tens of thousands of trips weekly.Users can now download the Waymo One app from the App Store or Google Play Store for immediate access to a fully autonomous ride.In a company blog post, Waymo highlighted that approximately 30% of their rides in San Francisco are destined for local businesses, while 36% of riders use Waymo in conjunction with other forms of transportation.Waymo’s all-electric fleet utilizes 100% renewable energy through the city’s CleanPowerSF program. Since commencing commercial operations in August 2023, Waymo has reduced carbon emissions by an estimated 570,000 kilograms, supporting California’s ride-hail emissions targets.According to a recent survey conducted by Waymo, 53% of users in San Francisco believe the service has helped them become more environmentally conscious. Moreover, more than half of the riders feel that Waymo enhances their personal safety during their commutes.Founded in 2009 with its inaugural rides in Palo Alto, Waymo now boasts over 15 years of expertise in autonomous driving. The company has accomplished more than 20 million miles of rider-only trips and nearly 2 million paid rider-only public trips.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com