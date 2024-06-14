Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) recently revealed that it terminated over a dozen employees last month for allegedly fabricating work activities, as indicated in a report by Bloomberg referencing a filing from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).According to the filing, the employees were “discharged after a review of allegations involving the simulation of keyboard activity to create the impression of active work.”Devices such as mouse movers or jigglers are commonly used by some employees to prevent their computers from entering sleep mode, thereby giving employers the perception that they are actively working.The filing did not specify whether the terminated employees were working remotely or from the office at the time of the incidents.A Wells Fargo spokesperson stated, “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior.”Following the pandemic in 2022, the bank implemented a hybrid flexible work model and requested that employees return to the office.In a similar vein, other banks have taken measures to ensure compliance with in-office work policies. Bank of America (BAC) issued “letters of education” in January, warning that disciplinary action would be taken against employees who failed to return to the office. Additionally, Goldman Sachs (GS) required employees last year to work in the office five days a week, according to The Guardian.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com