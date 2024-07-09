Welltower (WELL) has announced that on July 8, 2024, its operating company, Welltower OP, has priced and increased the previously announced offering to $900 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.125% exchangeable senior notes due in 2029 through a private placement. Additionally, Welltower OP has granted the initial purchasers an option to buy up to an extra $135 million in aggregate principal amount of these notes. The close of the offering is anticipated to occur on July 11, 2024, and the notes will reach maturity on July 15, 2029.Welltower OP estimates that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $882.3 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com