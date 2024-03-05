Western Digital Corp., a renowned computer hardware manufacturer, recently disclosed the appointment of Chief Executives for its flash memory and hard-disk drive (HDD) divisions. These appointments are scheduled to take place following the company’s split in the latter half of 2024.Irving Tan, presently serving as the Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Western Digital, will assume the CEO responsibilities for the HDD division. Simultaneously, the existing company CEO, David Goeckeler, will lead the company’s flash memory business.The company’s plan to bifurcate its memory business into two separate publicly listed firms was announced last year. This strategic decision aims to drive shareholder value and ensure the business’s long-term success.Western Digital has confirmed that the new appointment of roles will only become effective following the successful execution of the intended separation.Presently, Western Digital’s shares have witnessed a 1.32 percent fall in their value, currently standing at $63.47 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com