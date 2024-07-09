Australia’s consumer sentiment has taken a notable downturn in recent weeks, as the latest Westpac Consumer Sentiment index reveals a significant drop to -1.1% in July 2024. This marks a considerable decline from the previous month’s reading of 1.7% in June 2024, highlighting increasing economic uncertainty among consumers.The updated data, released on 09 July 2024, paints a grim picture of consumer confidence, suggesting that Australians are becoming more cautious in their economic outlook. Factors contributing to this negative sentiment could include inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and concerns about the global economic environment.Economists will be closely monitoring the situation to understand the underlying causes of this downturn and to gauge potential policy responses. This recent shift in consumer sentiment could have profound implications for spending behaviors, potentially impacting retail sales and broader economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com