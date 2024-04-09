In the latest economic update from Australia, the Westpac Consumer Sentiment index for April 2024 has shown a decline to -2.4%. This marks a further drop from the previous month of March 2024, when the indicator stood at -1.8%. The data was updated on 9th April 2024, indicating recent trends in consumer confidence in the country.The decrease in consumer sentiment could be attributed to various factors such as economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, or other global influences impacting consumer behavior. This downturn in sentiment may have implications for consumer spending patterns and overall economic growth in Australia in the coming months. As policymakers and economists monitor these developments closely, it will be crucial to observe how consumer sentiment evolves and its potential effects on the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com