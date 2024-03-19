The latest data update from Westpac Consumer Sentiment in New Zealand shows a positive trend as the indicator has risen from 88.9 to 93.2. This increase suggests a growing optimism among consumers in the country. With the most recent information being updated on 19th March 2024, it indicates a recent shift in sentiment towards the economy. This rise in consumer sentiment could potentially lead to increased spending and investment, which may have a positive impact on the overall economic growth of New Zealand. As the country continues to navigate through various challenges, the uptick in consumer sentiment provides a hopeful outlook for the future economic prospects in New Zealand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com