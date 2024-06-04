WestRock Co. (WRK), a provider of paper and packaging solutions, announced on Tuesday its entry into virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with ENGIE North America, a subsidiary of ENGIE S.A. and a global leader in the net zero energy transition.WestRock is advancing its science-based targets for greenhouse gas reduction by supporting two solar projects based in Texas.The first project under the VPPAs, Bernard Creek Solar, LLC, is now operational in Wharton County, southwest of Houston. WestRock has contracted 207 MW from this 230 MW solar project, which is projected to produce approximately 500,000 MWh annually. The project is anticipated to generate over $45 million in revenue for the county and create more than 250 jobs during its construction phase.In conjunction with a similar project in Bell County, WestRock’s VPPA commitments will bring a total of 282 MW of renewable energy to the Texas energy grid.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com