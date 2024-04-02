On Tuesday, WeWork announced significant progress in their Real Estate and Economic restructuring. They intend to emerge from Chapter 11 in the US and Canada by the end of May.The company has established a definitive course of action for 90% of the sites in its global real estate portfolio. This plan includes amended leases, new management contracts, or the lease rejection process.”We’re making great strides towards creating a stronger, more sustainable WeWork,” commented CEO David Tolley. “Our real estate restructuring is unparalleled in scale, scope, and complexity in our industry. However, we’ve made remarkable progress in optimizing our building occupancy. Our goal is to complete our global real estate and economic restructuring within this quarter, with minimal or no residual debt. As a result, we expect to continue leading our industry, overseeing more than 20 million square feet of real estate across over 20 countries worldwide.”In the previous month, former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann offered a preliminary bid of over $500 million to buy the company out of bankruptcy. Neumann was removed from the workspace-sharing company he founded five years ago.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com