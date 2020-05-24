Direct Market Access (DMA) gives traders direct access to the global stock exchanges that speed up your transactions and reduces your costs. With DMA, you place your order online and it immediately undergoes a direct execution in the market. This means that your broker is essentially facilitating access directly to the market liquidity providers. Take […] The post What is DMA Direct Market Access? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- What is DMA Direct Market Access? - May 24, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast May 25-29 – Investors Await German GDP, Inflation - May 24, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast May 25-29 – Investors Brace for Sharp Drop in US GDP - May 24, 2020