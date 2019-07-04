Currencies are stable amid the US holiday and despite Trump’s comments on manipulation. There are few economic events today ahead of Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls. Bitcoin has consolidated around the highs, gold around the lows. Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 4th, European session: – US President Donald Trump says that China […] The post What you need to know to start your day – July 4th 2019 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
