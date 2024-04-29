Recently, numerous Android users expressed concerns on public forums such as Reddit and Twitter about a Whatsapp bug that’s inhibiting their ability to share videos on the popular messaging platform. Interestingly, this issue hasn’t been raised by any iPhone users.Users reported that the problem seems to be isolated to the latest version of the Meta-owned platform, Whatsapp V2.24.9.34. When attempting to send a locally stored video, they encountered error messages stating, “Can’t send this video. Choose a different video and try again.” This issue doesn’t extend to the sharing of photos or audio messages.According to tech news platform 9to5Google, this Whatsapp bug only seems to appear when a user tries to send a video that they’ve shot or downloaded on their Android device.In response to this issue, tech experts have suggested two possible solutions. Users can either revert back to a previous version of the Whatsapp app, or wait for Whatsapp to release a bug fix in an upcoming update.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com