When EUR/USD chooses a direction – it may be down

EUR/USD has been consolidating around 1.1100 and looking for a new direction as it waits, data, the European Central Bank's meeting minutes, and the all-important speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Where will the currency go to? It may find it easier to fall rather rise. The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD has support at 1.1065 which is […]

