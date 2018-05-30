Australian Private Capital Expenditure Overview Australian CapEx figures to be released today at 01:30 GMT, which is a measure of inflationary pressure in the private sector. Aussie CapEx last printed at a -0.2% contraction, and AUD bulls will be hoping for an improvement in the headline figure to indicate that economic conditions in Australia might […] The post When is the Australian Private Capital Expenditure, and how could it affect the AUD/USD? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- When is the Australian Private Capital Expenditure, and how could it affect the AUD/USD? - May 30, 2018
- USD/JPY: risk-off back in play as yen picks up bid back towards 108.50 - May 30, 2018
- NEO price prediction: NEO/USD bulls fail to complete bullish pennant pattern, could now be susceptible to a reversal of Tuesday’s big gains - May 30, 2018