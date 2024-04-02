Whirlpool Corporation has recently completed its business deal with Arçelik, establishing a new European appliance company. The corporation now has a 25% ownership in the newly-formed entity, Beko Europe B.V., while Arçelik holds the remaining 75%. Additionally, Whirlpool has finalized the sale of its Middle East and North Africa operations to Arçelik. Two Whirlpool Executive Committee members, Holger Gottstein and Gilles Morel, will sit on the Board of Directors of Beko Europe B.V.The corporation has stated its intention to concentrate on its robust presence in the Americas and India. Whirlpool retains ownership of InSinkErator as well as its EMEA KitchenAid small and major domestic appliance operations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com