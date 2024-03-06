A recent study from the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns regarding the growing resistance to the HIV medication dolutegravir, produced by global pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).The report, focusing on HIV Drug Resistance (HIVDR), revealed a significant increase in resistance, from 3.9% to 8.6%, among those who switched to treatments containing dolutegravir (also known as DTG), specifically among patients with high HIV viral loads. The resistance rate even reached 19.6% in some cases.Drawing on data from several countries, the report noted that HIVDR levels related to DTG were surpassing those seen in clinical trials. The report also highlighted that Haiti was the sole country to report HIV drug resistance among infants yet to receive treatment or in those just starting it.Commenting on these troubling findings, Dr. Meg Doherty, the Director of the WHO Department of Global HIV, Hepatitis, and STI Programs, said, “The distressing evidence of resistance in individuals with high viral load despite dolutegravir treatment underlines the need for heightened awareness and additional efforts to improve the quality of HIV care.”The WHO has been endorsing the use of dolutegravir for treating HIV since 2018, due to its effectiveness and fewer side effects compared to other HIV medications. In 2022, it was reported that over 75% of the roughly 39 million globally infected HIV patients took the recommended treatment.Nevertheless, despite these efforts, numerous countries have fallen short of global targets, reporting an increase in new HIV cases and HIV-related fatalities.Emphasizing the importance of standardized HIVDR surveillance for effective prevention, monitoring, and response to these challenges, Dr. Doherty noted the increased resistance reported among individuals using cabotegravir, an injectable preventative HIV drug.The study further emphasized the necessity to enhance data reporting systems, as well as encouraging active involvement from clinics and programs specializing in Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), for effective usage of indicator data to mitigate the spread of HIV drug resistance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com