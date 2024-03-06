In January 2024, wholesale inventories in the United States experienced a decline of 0.3%, following a previous increase of 0.4%. This data, released on the 6th of March 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, where the current indicator showcases a contraction compared to the previous period. The Wholesale Inventories report provides insights into the supply chain and inventory levels within the economy, offering important information on the overall economic activity and potential future trends. This decrease may indicate adjustments in production levels or demand changes within the wholesale sector, highlighting potential shifts in the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com