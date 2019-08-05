EUR/USD has been looking for a new direction amid escalating trade tensions. Top-tier US figures and further comments on trade will likely set the tone. Monday’s four-hour chart shows bears lead against the bulls. Buy the safe-haven US dollar as trade tensions mount? Or sell it as US bond yields? That is the dilemma for EUR/USD traders after […] The post Why EUR/USD may lose in the trade war appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story