EUR/USD has been looking for a new direction amid escalating trade tensions. Top-tier US figures and further comments on trade will likely set the tone. Monday’s four-hour chart shows bears lead against the bulls. Buy the safe-haven US dollar as trade tensions mount? Or sell it as US bond yields? That is the dilemma for EUR/USD traders after […] The post Why EUR/USD may lose in the trade war appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Why EUR/USD may lose in the trade war - August 5, 2019
- 104.70 is the next downside target for USD/JPY - August 5, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast August 5-9 – Euro under pressure, drops close to symbolic 1.10 level - August 4, 2019