EUR/USD has been edging lower as covid concerns took over the market mood. Vaccine optimism, potential dovishness from the Fed’s Powell, and even Brexit could boost the euro. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is showing the pair is trading in an uptrend channel. There is nothing like the first time – Moderna’s encouraging vaccine news only had […] The post Why the euro can rise in the uptrend channel, shrugging off covid conerns appeared first on Forex Crunch.
