The European Central Bank acknowledged the slowdown in the local and global economies and said that risks are moving to the downside. But will they take the extra step and downgrade the guidance on interest rates? How low will the new growth and inflation forecasts go? And what about a new TLTRO program? EUR/USD is […] The post Will Draghi drag down the euro or is it ready to rally? Live Coverage appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story