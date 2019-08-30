EUR/USD has been falling toward the lowest levels in two years. Trade headlines and euro-zone data dominate trading today. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing oversold conditions for EUR/USD. Hard data has been outweighing hardline views from the European Central Bank – and this sends EUR/USD close to the cliff. Germany has reported a plunge of 2.2% in […] The post Will EUR/USD hit the lowest since 2017? It is on the edge appeared first on Forex Crunch.

