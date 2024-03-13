Williams-Sonoma, a leading specialty retail chain, disclosed on Wednesday that it has sanctioned a new $1 billion share buyback program. In addition to this, the company revealed a 26% hike in quarterly dividends, moving it to $1.13 per share, set to be paid on May 24. At present, Williams-Sonoma’s stocks are seeing substantial growth, with a 16.70% increase trading at $281.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com