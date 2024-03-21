The Singapore stock market has seen a boost in two consecutive sessions, netting a gain of over 5 points or 0.2%. The Straits Times Index currently stands just above the 3,175-point plateau and shows promise for further growth on Thursday.Globally, the forecast for Asian markets is largely positive due to heightened optimism regarding interest rates. European markets maintained a mixed and flat performance, while U.S. markets saw a substantial increase. It would seem that Asian markets are poised to follow the trend of their U.S. counterparts.On Wednesday, the STI concluded with a slight increase as a result of gains from industrial sectors, losses from property sectors and a varied performance from financial shares. For the day, the index saw a rise of 3.93 points or 0.12% to end at 3,177.48 after fluctuating between 3,174.13 and 3,188.06.In terms of active performance, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust saw a spike of 1.05%, and CapitaLand Investment increased by 0.38% whilst City Developments decreased by 1.20%. Other notable changes came from DBS Group dipping 0.11%, DFI Retail surging 3.37%, SATS and SingTel both gaining 0.40%, and SembCorp Industries skyrocketing 2.54%.As for Wall Street, major averages started flat on Wednesday, remaining consistent throughout the day before experiencing a notable late-day surge, leading to record closing highs. The Dow soared by 401.37 points or 1.03% to close at 39,512.13 while the NASDAQ increased by 202.62 points or 1.25% to reach 16,369.41. The S&P 500 also rose by 46.11 points or 0.89% to close at 5,224.62.This surge on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to keep interest rates unchanged but maintained its projection for three rate cuts this year. The Federal Reserve retained the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50% but anticipates rates to lower between 4.50 and 4.75% by the end of 2024.As for crude oil, prices fell drastically on Wednesday. This fall was fueled by traders capitalizing on recent gains and a strengthened dollar. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April fell by $1.79 or 2.1% to settle at $81.68 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com