The South Korean stock market has consistently risen over the last three sessions, albeit marginally, gaining only 0.3 percent or 8 points. Presently, the KOSPI stands a little above the decisive 2,750-point mark but it seems likely that the upward trend may pause on Wednesday.The international outlook for Asian markets reflects a possible consolidation due to revived concerns about interest rate projections. This follows a downturn in European and U.S. markets, a pattern that is likely to continue into Asian territories.On Tuesday, KOSPI closed with a slight increase. This was due to the performance of energy stocks, countered by a downturn in industrials and chemicals, and mixed outcomes from financial and technology sectors.To recap the day's proceedings, the index rose by 0.19 percent, or 5.30 points, concluding at 2,753.16. The volume of shares traded stood at 618.07 million and were valued at 12.9 trillion won. The day saw 276 decliners versus 220 gainers.Active players included Shinhan Financial, which dipped by 1.43 percent, while KB Financial grew by 0.73 percent. Others like Samsung Electronics surged by 3.66 percent, while LG Chem fell by 2.42 percent, among various other fluctuations across sectors.The Wall Street narrative is less promising, as major averages commenced lower on Tuesday and persisted in negative territory throughout the day.Heightened doubts about the interest rates forecast fueled Wall Street's sell-off, as traders analyzed recent US inflation and manufacturing data. These raised queries about a likely cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in June.Treasury yields exhibited a significant boost as a response to the data, and this continued to climb over Tuesday's session, with the yield on the 10-year note hitting a four-month peak.At the American economic forefront, the Commerce Department reported a considerable resurgence in factory orders for February.Oil prices reached a five-month peak on Tuesday due to escalating demand, following sturdy manufacturing activity indicators from both the US and China. The West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures wrapped up the day at an increase of $1.44 or 1.72 percent, at $85.15 a barrel, marking the most substantial close since October of the previous year.