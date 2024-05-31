Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) recently rolled out the latest Windows 11 build, 26227, for members of the Insider program in the Canary channel.Among the highlights of this new build are support for Emoji 15.1 and the ability to pin Copilot to the taskbar as an app. Additionally, the update has incorporated more elements from the Control Panel into the modern Settings app, with a significant spotlight on enhancements in the mouse section.According to Windows observer PhantomOfEarth, a newly identified feature ID when activated introduces two more options to the Settings app: the “Enhance Pointer Precision” toggle and the “Scroll direction” dropdown. Previously accessible only via the Control Panel, these options have now been integrated into the modern Settings interface.Neowin notes that Microsoft has not published these changes in the official changelog. However, they can be activated post-update to build 26227 by utilizing the ViVeTool app.Here’s how you can enable these features:1. Download ViVeTool from GitHub and extract the files to an easily accessible location.2. Open Command Prompt as an Administrator and navigate to the folder containing the ViVeTool files using the CD command. For instance, if ViVeTool is saved in C:ViVe, type `CD C:ViVe`.3. Enter `vivetool /enable /id:50012660` and press Enter.4. Restart your computer.5. Go to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mouse to explore the new options.This update promises to streamline user experience by integrating more functionalities into the modern Settings app.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com