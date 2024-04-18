In its first quarter, Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) reported an increase in profit compared to the same period last year, surpassing Street’s predictions.The corporation’s earnings amounted to $187.3 million, equating to $2.89 per share. This marks an increase from the previous year’s first quarter, which reported $180.2 million or $2.80 per share.Analysts, on average, had anticipated that the company would earn $2.42 per share, based on data gathered by Thomson Reuters. Note that the analysts’ estimates often exclude any special items.There was also a 6.9% rise in the company’s first-quarter revenue, making it $604.8 million, a considerable increase from last year’s $565.8 million.To summarize the earnings of Wintrust Financial Corp. – in the first quarter, the earnings were $187.3 million, an increase from $180.2 million in the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.89 as opposed to $2.80 last year. Lastly, their revenue in the first quarter amounted to $604.8 million, compared to the $565.8 million in the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com