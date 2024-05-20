Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), the cloud-based web development platform, surged over 10% in pre-market trading on Monday, reaching $150.00. This sharp rise followed the company’s announcement of a profit for the first quarter, contrasting with the loss reported in the same period last year. Additionally, Wix revised its full-year revenue outlook upwards.For the first quarter, Wix reported a net income of $24.0 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.37 million, or $0.18 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.Excluding one-time items, earnings were $77.3 million, or $1.29 per share, exceeding the Thomson-Reuters average estimate of $1.03 per share.Revenue for the quarter rose 12% year-on-year to $419.78 million, surpassing the Street’s forecast of $417.84 million.For the full year, Wix now anticipates revenue between $1.738 billion and $1.761 billion, up from the previous guidance range of $1.726 billion to $1.757 billion. The consensus estimate is $1.75 billion.Wix’s shares closed at $135.68 on Friday, marking a 0.35% increase. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between $73.39 and $146.21.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com