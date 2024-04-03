Wizz Air Holdings Plc reported in March that it transported 4,778,980 passengers, marking a 12.0% rise on an annual basis. However, the Load Factor stood at 90.8%, falling by 1.3 percentage points, and was adversely influenced by one-directional VFR traffic during Easter. Capacity, evaluated by the number of available seats, went up by 13.6% compared to the same time the previous year.In environmental terms, the CO2 emissions for March amounted to 51.5 grams per passenger/km, exhibiting a 1.3% increase from the same month in the previous year.Wizz Air also informed that it has resumed flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, with the initial rejuvenation of operations from six bases. During the months of April, May, and June, additional routes from Wizz Air’s network are expected to recommence operations, the company stated.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com