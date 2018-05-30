The World Bank is out with its latest China Economic Update on Thursday, with the key highlights found below. The bank leaves its estimate for China GDP growth unchanged at 6.5% for 2018 and expects growth slowing to 6.3% in 2019. Sees drags from tighter policy and trade ‘moderation’. Sees gradual growth slowdown still.

The post World Bank: External risks for China have become ‘more prominent’ appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story