Sentiment remained mixed on Monday amidst hopes of a rebound in demand from China and fears of a recession. China’s Covid caseloads also dampened sentiment.

Asian stocks finished trading with losses. European benchmarks are however trading higher. Wall Street Futures too hint at mild gains on opening.

Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices gained amidst hopes of demand rebound from China. Gold edged higher. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,963.50, up 0.13%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,859.10, up 0.17%

Germany’s DAX at 13,965.59, up 0.52%

U.K.’s FTSE 100 at 7,368.83, up 0.50%

France’s CAC 40 at 6,492.71, up 0.62%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,822.85, up 0.50%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 at 27,237.64, down 1.05%

Australia’s S&P ASX 200 at 7,133.90, down 0.21%

China’s Shanghai Composite at 3,107.11, down 1.92%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng at 19,352.81, down 0.50%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0606, up 0.23%

GBPUSD at 1.2186, up 0.38%

USDJPY at 136.32, down 0.27%

AUDUSD at 0.6705, up 0.31%

USDCAD at 1.3663, down 0.27%

Dollar Index at 104.57, down 0.12%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.522%, up 1.15%

Germany at 2.1930%, up 1.29%

France at 2.716%, up 0.99%

U.K. at 3.4795%, up 4.58%

Japan at 0.249%, down 2.93%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $79.53, up 0.62%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $74.89, up 0.58%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,804.65, up 0.25%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,753.64, up 0.11%

Ethereum at $1,184.72, up 0.09%

BNB at $247.71, up 0.21%

XRP at $0.3427, down 2.70%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.07735, down 1.25%

