Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) reported a decrease in earnings for its third quarter compared to the same period from last year, although the figures surpassed Wall Street predictions.The company's net profit stood at $22 million, equating to $0.44 per share. This is a decrease from last year's third quarter, during which the company reported a net profit of $46.3 million, or $0.94 per share.Removing extraordinary items from the account, Worthington Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.19 million, or $0.80 per share for this period.On average, analysts had predicted the company would report earnings of $0.75 per share. These forecasts, compiled by Thomson Reuters, usually omit exceptional items.Worthington Industries Inc.'s revenue for the quarter showed a decrease of 8.5%, reducing to $316.7 million from last year's $346.3 million.A quick look at the figures for Worthington Industries Inc.'s earnings (on a GAAP basis):- Third-quarter earnings: $22 million (compared to $46.3 million last year).- Third-quarter earnings per share: $0.44 (compared to $0.94 last year).- Third quarter revenue: $316.7 million (compared to $346.3 million last year).