Here are the key financial results for Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR):Earnings: A loss of $31.8 million in Q4, compared to a profit of $129.9 million in the same period last year.EPS (Earnings Per Share): A loss of $0.65 in Q4, compared to an EPS of $2.61 in the same period last year. Analysts had projected an EPS of $0.94.Revenue: $318.8 million in Q4, compared to $368.8 million in the same period last year.