Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) has announced pivotal leadership and organizational restructuring efforts aimed at refining focus, agility, and decision-making efficiency. The advanced public safety solutions provider emphasizes commitment to customer satisfaction, timely product delivery, and the execution of de-escalation strategies.The company projects a substantial decrease in operational expenses, expecting a drop by 72%—down to $700,000 per month by the end of 2024, from the $2.5 million per month reported in 2022.Additionally, Wrap Technologies highlighted the significance of its flagship product, BolaWrap. This device is designed for immediate accessibility, either on an officer's belt or in their vehicle, to provide rapid assistance in critical situations.As of now, Wrap Technologies' stock is trading at $1.71, marking a 0.29% decline on the Nasdaq.