Oil lacks follow-through upside amid increase trade anxiety. Bearish US EIA Crude Stocks data also adds to the selling bias. All eyes on US-China trade talks and Mid-East geopolitics. WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) witnessed volatile trading so far this European session on Thursday, the risk tones flip-flop in anticipation of the US-China trade outcome. […] The post WTI off highs, still above $ 52 ahead of US-China trade talks appeared first on Forex Crunch.
