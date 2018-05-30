Prices of the WTI extend the rangebound theme near the $67.00 mark. Some decent support appears to have emerged in the $66.80 region. Next on tap will be the API report seconded by the DoE report tomorrow. Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate are navigating within a narrow range today, currently gyrating […] The post WTI sidelined near $67.00 ahead of API appeared first on Forex Crunch.
