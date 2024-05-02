WW International, Inc. reported a loss increase for its first quarter, compared to the same period in the previous year, and this figure missed analyst predictions.The company’s earnings were recorded at -$347.9 million, or -$4.39 per share, a significant increase compared to last year’s first quarter earnings of -$118.7 million, or -$1.68 per share.On average, analysts had forecasted the company’s earnings to reflect a loss of -$0.43 per share, based on data collated by Thomson Reuters. It’s important to note that these estimates usually exclude special financial items.Furthermore, the company reported a 14.6% decline in revenue for the quarter, standing at $206.5 million, down from $241.9 million last year.Here’s a snapshot of WW International, Inc.’s earnings (in accordance with GAAP):First quarter earnings totaled -$347.9 million, compared to -$118.7 million in the previous year.Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the first quarter were -$4.39, compared with -$1.68 last year.The company’s revenue for the first quarter of this fiscal year was $206.5 million, a decrease from last year’s revenue of $241.9 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com