XAU/USD posts fresh gains but remains capped by 200-period SMA. Higher US inflation is helping the precious metal to stay bid. US ISM and FOMC meeting minutes can provide fresh impetus to the market. Technically, 200-period SMA holds importance for buyers to overcome. XAU/USD posts fresh three-week highs near the $1810 zone today as the […] The post XAU/USD edges higher but capped by 200 SMA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story