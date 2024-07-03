On July 2, Xbox Live experienced a significant outage lasting nearly seven hours, causing widespread connectivity issues for its users. Microsoft announced the resolution of the issue at 8:49 p.m. ET on the same day.The official Xbox Support Twitter account confirmed the restoration of services, assuring users that they should no longer face difficulties signing into Xbox Live and accessing its features.The disruptions began around 2 p.m. ET, with Downdetector logging a peak of 32,222 issue reports during the outage. Of these reports, 75% were related to login problems, 21% to server connections, and 4% to gameplay. Some users received error messages suggesting the service was undergoing “scheduled maintenance.” At 2:55 p.m. ET, the Xbox Support Twitter account acknowledged the disconnections and confirmed that investigations were ongoing. Users were directed to the Xbox status page, which later reflected a major outage in the “Account & profile” service starting at 2:07 p.m. ET.The Xbox status page alerted users about potential sign-in issues, disconnections while signed in, and other related problems affecting games, apps, and social activities requiring sign-in.While the Xbox Network, formerly known as Xbox Live, has experienced occasional server disruptions and connectivity issues in the past, this outage attracted significant attention due to its extensive impact and the time it took Microsoft to resolve it.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com