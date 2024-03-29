Xcel Brands, Inc., a company specializing in media and consumer products, revealed on Friday its plans to introduce a new lifestyle and apparel brand called Towerhill, or TWRHLL. This venture is the result of a collaborative project with fashion idol Christie Brinkley and will be exclusively available through HSN.The official release of TWRHLL is forecasted for Spring 2024.Brinkley expressed her hope that the new label would inspire women of all ages and body types to dress confidently. She aims for Towerhill to produce clothing items that cater to each individual’s unique features and emphasizes her excitement at the prospect of personally interacting with customers through retail and livestream outlets.As of Thursday, Xcel’s shares were valued at $53.75 on the Nasdaq – a 0.69 percent increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com