Xcel Energy Inc., a utilities company, announced on Thursday that its facility was implicated in the initiation of the Smokehouse Creek fire in the Texas region. However, they vehemently denied allegations of poor maintenance and business operations relating to their infrastructure.The company has instructed those who suffered losses, including property or livestock, to submit a claim via their official website. Preliminary reports from authorities indicate that 47 homes in Hemphill County and up to 17 in Roberts County were destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek fire.Xcel further stated that it had no involvement in the Windy Deuce fire. Currently, Xcel’s stocks are witnessing a 4.15 percent increase on the Nasdaq, rising to $50.45.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com