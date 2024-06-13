Xencor Inc. (XNCR) has announced that it will regain exclusive worldwide rights to plamotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager.Under the initial collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. formed in 2021, Xencor had advanced plamotamab through Phase 1 clinical development targeting hematologic cancers. The Phase 1 trial enrollment concluded in late 2023.While Janssen retains the rights to develop and commercialize B-cell targeting CD28 bispecific antibodies, including JNJ-940 and JNJ-1493, Xencor remains poised to receive additional development, regulatory, and sales-based milestone payments. The agreement also includes tiered royalties on approved products, ranging from high-single to low-double digit percentages of net sales.Plamotamab is an investigational XmAb bispecific antibody designed with both a CD20 binding domain and a cytotoxic T-cell binding domain.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com