Xerox Holdings Corporation recently announced that it has increased its private offering to $350,000,000. This represents a $50 million increase from the original 3.75 percent convertible senior notes plan which will be due in 2030.The raised funds will primarily be utilized for covering the cost of capped call transactions. Any remaining proceeds will be directed towards refinancing the company's outstanding 3.800 percent senior notes due in 2024, a part of its 5 percent senior notes due in 2025, and clearing a portion of the debt. The company will also cover note offering-related expenses and allocate some amount for general corporate purposes through these funds.Furthermore, Xerox granted the original purchasers an option to buy additional notes amounting to $50,000,000. The company expects the note sales to be finalized by March 11.