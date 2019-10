OKEx announced the delisting of these privacy coins back on October 2. The firm will review compliance with the “Travel Rules” as per recommendations by the Financial Action Task Force. Crypto exchange OKEx Korea stopped trading Monero (XMR), DASH, Zcash (ZEC), Horizen (ZEN) and Super Bitcoin (SBTC) on October 10. Back on October 2, the […] The post XMR, DASH, ZEC, ZEN and SBTC delisted by OKEx Korea appeared first on Forex Crunch.

