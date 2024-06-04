XXL ASA announced that it is on the verge of finalizing a strategic partnership with Frasers Group plc designed to bolster XXL’s market presence in the Nordic regions. This collaboration aims to leverage joint synergies to enhance retail operations effectively.Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, remarked, “The insights we’ve acquired from our Elevation Strategy—especially in brand partnerships, retail enhancement, and leveraging our proprietary brands—will be crucial for XXL as it re-establishes itself as a leader in the Nordic sporting goods market.”Frasers Group, which owns a significant portfolio of retail brands including Sports Direct, holds more than 30% of XXL’s Class A shares.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com